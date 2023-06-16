Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $108,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TRV stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average of $181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

