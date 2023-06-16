Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chimera Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.42%.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

