American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $443.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $445.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

