Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

