Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,416 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

