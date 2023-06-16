Kalos Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

