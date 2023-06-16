American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $758,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

BSCO opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

