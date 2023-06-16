Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.08. Approximately 1,134,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,224,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

