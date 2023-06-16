Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 4.5%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 251,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 474,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,021,649 shares of company stock valued at $123,046,746. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 38.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 103,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 123.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 88,195 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 446.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 173,912 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

