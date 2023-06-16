Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $44,965.44 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $48.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.