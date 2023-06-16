Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $44,965.44 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $48.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

