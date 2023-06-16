64,088 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Acquired by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

