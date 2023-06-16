Rebalance LLC Takes $14.62 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rebalance LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 478,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,037 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

