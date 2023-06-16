81,976 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 160,406 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

