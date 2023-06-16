Rebalance LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,634,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,873,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SCHF opened at $36.55 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
