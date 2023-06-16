Rebalance LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,634,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,873,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.55 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.