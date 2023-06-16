Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.