Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.71. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

