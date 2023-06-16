Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,161 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

ET stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

