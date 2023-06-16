Harvey Capital Management Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,524 shares of company stock worth $29,051,258 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

