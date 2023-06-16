Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

