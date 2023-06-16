Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $91.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
