Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $91.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

