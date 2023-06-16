Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $323.77 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $325.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.