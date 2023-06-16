14,768 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

AMD opened at $124.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

