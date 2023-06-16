Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $1.60 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,553,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,544,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

