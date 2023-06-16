SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $671,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $163.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

