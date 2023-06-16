SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $399.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.64. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $401.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

