SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

