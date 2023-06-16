3,588 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

