Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires Shares of 18,596 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.05 and its 200 day moving average is $371.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $407.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

