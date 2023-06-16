Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

