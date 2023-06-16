DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,362 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $185.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

