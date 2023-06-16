OLD Republic International Corp Has $79.02 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $79,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,487,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $349.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

