Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 401,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 259,328 shares.The stock last traded at $83.37 and had previously closed at $82.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

