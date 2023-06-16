Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 42,522 shares.The stock last traded at $15.38 and had previously closed at $16.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,654 shares of company stock worth $749,006. Insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after buying an additional 767,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

