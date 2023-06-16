Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 268,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $456,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

