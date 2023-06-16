Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 84 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.52 and its 200 day moving average is $304.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

