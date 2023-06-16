Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.21 and last traded at $44.38. 1,523,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,808,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

