Daniel Joseph Mccarthy Sells 1,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 84.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 304,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

