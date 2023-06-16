Suzanne Ildstad Sells 12,942 Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $32,225.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,390,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 16,870 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $43,693.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 25,419 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $62,530.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 75,001 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $179,252.39.

On Monday, June 5th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $19,759.32.

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $21,498.16.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $2.48 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 375,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 849,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

