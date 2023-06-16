Kristin E. Frank Sells 8,058 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Further Reading

