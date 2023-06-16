Kristin E. Frank Sells 8,058 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Brightcove Price Performance
Brightcove stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Brightcove
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.