Roi Zion Zahut Sells 72,631 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 72,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $37,041.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,350,525 shares in the company, valued at $688,767.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.54 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Aterian had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aterian by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aterian by 4,201.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

