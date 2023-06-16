Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 18191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Digitalbox Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.93. The company has a market cap of £7.08 million, a PE ratio of 612.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Digitalbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.