OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.89 ($0.10), with a volume of 76481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.09).

OptiBiotix Health Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.02. The firm has a market cap of £7.11 million, a P/E ratio of 121.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

