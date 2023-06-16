Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $700.00

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.76) and last traded at GBX 921.70 ($11.53), with a volume of 433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 942.50 ($11.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 944.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 906.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.52 million, a P/E ratio of 850.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,818.18%.

In related news, insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($11.70), for a total value of £19,335.80 ($24,193.94). Insiders own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

