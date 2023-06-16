Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.50

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 834857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.20 ($0.18).

Abingdon Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.56.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, nucleic acid lateral flow tests used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

