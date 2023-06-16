Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.00

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 39270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,630.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

