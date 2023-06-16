4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,100.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,100 ($63.81) and last traded at GBX 4,980 ($62.31), with a volume of 46711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,950 ($61.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($60.06) to GBX 5,300 ($66.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

4imprint Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,134.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,603.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,543.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading

