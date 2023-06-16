Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.50

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.57), with a volume of 800061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.51).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Galliford Try Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £215.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,587.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.67.

Galliford Try Increases Dividend

Galliford Try Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $3.00. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

