Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 4.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.15. 3,408,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,716,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,686,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 524,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,238,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.