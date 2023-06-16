Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.41. 1,130,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,985,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.