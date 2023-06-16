HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 4.8% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.46. 453,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,557,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.